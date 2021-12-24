Ajax Congratulates Dusan Tadic for Breaking Lionel Messi's Record But Twitter Isn't Convinced

Dutch football club Ajax took to Twitter to celebrate their Serbia midfielder Dusan Tadic breaking Lionel Messi’s record for the most number of assists in a calendar year.

Messi had set the record of 36 assists in 2011, when he was with the Spanish side Barcelona. Ajax tweeted that Tadic provided assists for 37 goals this year, breaking the now PSG star’s decade-old record.

But there was confusion on Twitter as fans reacted strongly to the suggestion that Tadic’s effort should count as two of his assists came in friendlies and by that ‘logic’ Messi had 40 assists.

This is a joke to you? pic.twitter.com/wbgWjhWTdc— • (@Compton_Szn1) December 23, 2021

For all the idiots who are confused:OFFICIAL matches:Messi: 36 ✅Tadic: 35 INCLUDING Club FriendliesMessi: 40 ✅Tadic: 37 — Exclusive Messi ➐ (@ExclusiveMessi) December 23, 2021

The year had many firsts for Messi. In January, he was sent off for the first time in his club career and also became the first to get 20 goals in 13 consecutive seasons in the top 5 European leagues.

Lionel Messi has already scored 36 goals scored in 2021 and won the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Despite a lacklustre final season with FC Barcelona, Messi won the Copa Del Ray with the Catalan giants before having to move to a new club after 17 years at the age of 34. However, Messi is has been playing his natural game and is also nowhere close to slowing down.

As for Tadic, the 33-year-old is raked in 11 assists in the Eredivisie this season and has netted seven goals this season.

