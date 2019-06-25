Ajax Sign Quincy Promes from Sevilla on Five-year Deal
Ajax Amsterdam signed Sevilla's Quincy Promes on a five year contract in a deal that could peak at 17.2 million euros.
Quincy Promes has been signed by Ajax Amsterdam for a whopping initial fee of 15.7 million euros.
Amsterdam: Ajax Amsterdam have started spending some of their earnings from reaching the Champions League last four and the sale of Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona by buying Dutch international Quincy Promes from Sevilla for a fee that could rise to 17.2 million euros ($19.58 million).
Ajax have paid an initial fee of 15.7 million euros for Promes, who has signed a five-year contract, the club announced.
It is a return to the club for the 27-year-old forward, who was originally in their youth setup but was released and instead made his breakthrough at FC Twente and then Go Ahead Eagles, when Ajax coach Erik ten Hag was in charge there.
Promes, who has won 38 caps for the Netherlands, moved to Spartak Moscow in 2014 and Spain last year, where he had a contract until 2023.
Ajax won the Dutch league and cup double this year and reached the Champions League semifinal, ensuring an estimated 90 million euro windfall for the club.
Dutch reports said their next target was 21-year-old Steven Bergwijn from rivals PSV Eindhoven.
De Jong was sold to Barcelona for 75 million euros and according to local media Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek are expected to follow in the coming weeks in more lucrative sales for Ajax.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brian Lara Hospitalised After Chest Pain in Mumbai: Reports
- Pakistan vs New Zealand | I Hope Pakistan Can Repeat 1992 Performance: Akram
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s