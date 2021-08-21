Ajax Website Crashed Minutes After Release of Bob Marley-inspired Kit for 2021-22 Season

Eredivisie giants Ajax’s plan to release Bob Marley inspired kit for their 2021-22 season was one of the worst kept secrets in the football world this summer. Even before the release of their official kit, their newest jersey had hogged several media headlines across the globe with countless leaks about the design of the shirt emerging online. Andnow thatAjax have officially launched their Bob Marley inspired kit, they are forced to use a queuing system to access their own website as it crashed minutes after the release of their third shirt due to high demand.

Ajax’s newest kit, which is a tribute to their fan anthem ‘Three Little Birds’, went online on Friday morning and it has been an instant hit among football fans across the globe.

On Friday, Ajax also shared a short promotional clip of their jersey from their official Twitter handle.

“Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for Bob Marley and his Three Little Birds,” Ajax captioned the video on the microblogging site.

Rise up this mornin’, smile with the rising sun.Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for @BobMarley and his Three Little Birds. pic.twitter.com/YiPUS7AR19 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021

The 93-second long clip has garnered over 650k views on Twitter. The post also received 24k likes and 6729k retweets on Twitter.

Responding to the post a fan said that the “kit is absolutely fire”.

This kit is absolutely fire but can Someone explain to me why ajax like Bob Marley so much— ⭐️ÆČË⭐️ (@TesticleTuchel) August 20, 2021

“Was there when the song first became affiliated with Ajax, what a night,” wrote another fan in the comment section of the post along with a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Was there when the song first became affiliated with Ajax, what a night! 😍— Andrew Morris (@AndiMorris85) August 20, 2021

“Great shirt! Bob knew football,” read another comment on the post.

This Ajax jersey unveiling video is by miles the best video I have watched by any football club. And I believe it’s going to remain so for some time Great work,” wrote another fan in the comment box of the post.

Meanwhile, it must be mentioned that this is not the first time when Marley’s image has been associated with a football shirt.

Introducing Bohemians’ new away shirt!It’s in tribute to Bob Marley after his final outdoor concert took place at their home ground 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/tdl9KKhffy — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 24, 2018

Earlier, during the 2018-19 season, Irish club Bohemians had launched their own Bob Marley limited edition jersey.

