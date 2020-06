AKM vs SO Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Relegation-threatened Akhmat Grozny will play host to Sochi in the Russian Premier League on June 26. The Russian Premier League 2019-20 Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi will be hosted at the Akhmat-Arena. In the previous played fixture, Akhmat Grozny defeated Krylya Sovetov 4-2 whereas Sochi registered a thumping 10-1 win over Rostov. The Russian Premier League 2019-20 Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi will commence at 8:30 pm.

Akhmat Grozny are in a relegation battle with Orenburg. If they fail to clinch points tonight then they will see themselves in the relegation zone. On the other hand, Sochi are 10th with 31 points. A win will see them move to 7th slot.

Russian Premier League, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Dream11 Tips and Predictions, AKM vs SO Russian Premier League Dream11 Team

Russian Premier League AKM vs SO Dream 11 Prediction, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Captain: Andrey Mostovoy

Russian Premier League AKM vs SO Dream 11 Prediction, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Vice-Captain: Denis Glushakov,

Russian Premier League AKM vs SO Dream 11 Prediction, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Goalkeeper: Evgeni Gorodov

Russian Premier League AKM vs SO Dream 11 Prediction, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Defenders: Ivan Miladinovic, Miha Mevlja, Zoran Nizic

Russian Premier League AKM vs SO Dream 11 Prediction, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Midfielders: Denis Glushakov, Andrey Mostovoy, Aleksey Pomerko, Damian Szymanski

Russian Premier League AKM vs SO Dream 11 Prediction, Akhmat Grozny vs Sochi Strikers: Dmitry Poloz, Anton Zabolotny, Andres Ponce

Russian Premier League AKM probable Probable Playing XI vs Sochi: Evgeni Gorodov, Zoran Nizic, Wilker Angel, Andrey Semenov, Magomed Musalov, Damian Szymanski, Denis Glushakov, Ismael, Rizvan Utsiev, Oleg Ivanov, Andres Ponce

Russian Premier League Sochi Probable XI vs AKM: Soslan Dzhanaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Ivan Miladinovic, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Novoseltse, Nikita Burmistrov, Christian Noboa, Aleksey Pomerko, Andrey Mostovoy, Dmitry Poloz, Anton Zabolotny