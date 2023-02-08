Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid will be without several first-team footballers as they are set to face Egyptian side Al Ahly SC in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday.

The match between Al Ahly and Real Madrid will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. Al Ahly will be featuring in the semi-final of the tournament this time for the third successive year.

Marcel Koller’s men reached this stage after getting the better of Seattle Sounders 0-1 in their last game. The Egyptian football side kicked off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Auckland City FC.

Real Madrid will come into the game after suffering a shocking 1-0 La Liga defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their last fixture.

Ahead of Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and Real Madrid will be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly SC and Real Madrid will take place on February 9, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid be played?

The match between Al Ahly SC and Real Madrid will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid begin?

The match between Al Ahly SC and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup match?

Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid semi-final match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup match?

Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid semi-final match will be streamed live on the FIFA website.

Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Al Ahly SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohamed El Shenawi, Mohamed Hany, Mahmoud Metwalli, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Fakhri, Aliou Dieng, Hamdi Fathi, Amr Al Sulaya, Mahmoud Kahraba, Percy Tau

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Daniel Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

