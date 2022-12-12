A New Match Ball Will Replace Al Rihla For FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals: All You Need to Know

With just four matches left in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, the official match ball to be used in the finals has been unveiled. Called Al Hilm which means ‘The Dream’ in Arabic, it succeeds Al Rihla (The Journey) which was the match ball used in the group stages.

The ball, made by sports goods manufacturer Adidas, uses the same ‘Connected Ball’ technology which FIFA claims has helped “match officials making faster and more accurate decisions" during the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Combined with player position data, it also provides the Video Match Officials with instant data helping them in better decision making.

By combining the ball data captured by IMU sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology supports the semi-automated offside system, especially by providing the exact moment the ball is played in tight offside situations.

“With the development of the connected ball technology, adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup," Johannes Holzmüller, Director of Football Technology & Innovation at FIFA, said in a statement.

The first semifinal will be played between Argentina and Croatia on December 13 while the second semifinal is slated for December 14 between defending champions France and Morocco.

“Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together. Millions will tune in from almost every country around the globe, united by their passion for the game. We wish all teams involved in the final stages of the tournament the best of luck as they compete on the largest stage that football has to offer” Nick Craggs, General Manager – Football, adidas, said.

The final will be played on December 18.

Read all the Latest Sports News here