Al Nassr Clarify, Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract Does Not Include Clause to Support Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup Bid
1-MIN READ

Al Nassr Clarify, Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract Does Not Include Clause to Support Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup Bid

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 13:04 IST

Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo training in Riyadh (Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo training in Riyadh (Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)

Al Nassr claim Ronaldo is 'focused' on the club, and is not entitled to support Saudi Arabia's World Cup 2030 bid.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eye-watering deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr does not include any clause for him to support a FIFA World Cup bid by the middle east nation, his new club has clarified.

Ronaldo signed a massive contract with Al Nassr which made him the world’s highest-earning player, but according to multiple reports,  would also earn an additional £175 for promoting Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2030 bid.

The nation have been rumored to be putting together a joint bid along with the likes of Egypt and Greece.

However, Al Nassr have denied any such speculation as they clarified Ronaldo is fully focused on the club’s performances only.

Ronaldo’s new club took to their Twitter handle and insisted that the Portuguese’s contract does not include any clause to support any World Cup bids.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success," read a statement from the club.

After his explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated by mutual consent, becoming a free agent.

After many of the European elites distanced themselves from the 37-year-old, he decided to go forward and join Al Nassr.

Having been linked to multiple top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea, the interest never materialized and hence Ronaldo was left with no choice but to move to the middle east.

Having joined the Saudi Pro League outfit in December, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to make his debut for his new club. He signed a two and half year deal with Al Nassr.

Interestingly, apart from Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s own country Portugal are also reportedly mulling to put together a joint bid along with Spain and Ukraine for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

first published:January 11, 2023, 13:04 IST
last updated:January 11, 2023, 13:04 IST
