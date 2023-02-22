Al-Nassr Nutritionist Reveals Secret Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Incredible Fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight years of his career but the Portuguese star still looks as fit as ever on and off the pitch. The 38-year-old is known for his amazing work ethic, often turning up first for training and being the last person on the field at the end of the session. Besides, Ronaldo has an incredible diet. Now Al-Nassr’s nutritionist Jose Blesa has revealed the diet secrets of the veteran striker. While speaking to Spanish newspaper Ideal, Blesa said that Ronaldo sticks to a strict diet in order to optimize his performance on the field.

“Cristiano has a very good nutritional education and eats a wide variety of foods to have energy for every game and training, without any strange intervention that is in fashion. Since he arrived here, all the players have been training harder and following a stricter diet. I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them. They have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips,” Jose Blesa was quoted as saying

Going by the nutritionist’s comments, Ronaldo is a good influence on the rest of the Al-Nassr squad. In his interview, Blesa was all praise for Ronaldo’s professionalism as well. Blesa also divulged that Ronaldo wears “two rest meters.”

He added, “Ronaldo is the best footballer in history or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven’t found a more professional footballer than him. Every conversation with him is a learning curve. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet.”

Blesa’s comments are not unfounded as Cristiano Ronaldo’s disciplined lifestyle has been widely covered in the past. Reportedly, the former Manchester United star eats six healthy meals of fish, meat, and vegetables each day, avoiding sugar and alcohol.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has found his Midas touch on the field. The talismanic striker has scored five goals in his last three games for Al-Nassr. Fans are hoping that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will continue to perform for his new club on a consistent basis.

Read all the Latest Sports News here