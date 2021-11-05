Al Sadd Agree to Release Xavi ahead of Barcelona Switch after Ronald Koeman Sacking

Al Sadd have agreed to release former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez with the Spaniard set to take over as head coach of his former club following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, the Qatari club said on Friday.

“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," Al Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in a statement.

“The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd’s history and we wish him success."

Xavi is set to replace caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan who was appointed after the club sacked Koeman following a 1-0 league defeat at Rayo Vallecano last month, their fourth loss in six games in all competitions.

Former Spain international Xavi joined Al Sadd as a player in 2015 after 17 trophy-laden years with Barcelona, becoming their head coach after hanging up his boots in 2019.

In April, the 41-year-old led his side to the Qatari domestic league title with the team remaining unbeaten.

