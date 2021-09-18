ALA vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Alaves and Osasuna: Alaves will play host to Osasuna on Sunday night in a La Liga encounter at the Mendizorrotza Stadium with the hope to register their first win of the season. El Glorioso are currently languishing at the bottom of the La Liga table without a single point to their name after losing their first three games.

Alaves started the season with two back to back heavy defeats at the hands of Real Madrid and Valencia. However, their most embarrassing performance came against Mallorca on home soil as they lost to the newly-promoted side 0-1.

On the other hand, Osasuna have displayed some brilliant performance this season but they lack consistency. Osasuna’s 2021-22 season started with two goalless draws against Espanyol and Celta Vigo. In their third game, they withstood Cadiz before they were humbled by Valencia 1-4 in their last encounter.

From date, venue to live telecast and time; here is everything you need to know about today’s La Liga match between Alaves and Osasuna.

ALA vs OSA Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Alaves and Osasuna will be telecasted on MTV.

ALA vs OSA Live Streaming

The match between La Liga match between Alaves and Osasuna is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

ALA vs OSA Match Details

The match between Alaves and Osasuna will be played on Sunday, September 19, at Mendizorrotza Stadium. The game between Alaves and Osasuna will start at 12:30 am (IST).

ALA vs OSA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Florian Lejeune

Vice-Captain: Edgar Mendez Ortega

ALA vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Fernando Pacheco

Defenders: Florian Lejeune, Alberto Rodriguez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal

Midfielders: Edgar Mendez Ortega, Manu Garcia, Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac

Strikers: Joselu, Kike Garcia

Alaves vs Osasuna probable XI:

Alaves Predicted Starting Line-up: Fernando Pacheco, Florian Lejeune, Alberto Rodriguez, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro, Edgar Mendez Ortega, Manu Garcia, Tomas Pina, Pere Pons, Joselu, John Guidetti

Osasuna Predicted Starting Line-up: Sergio Herrera, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal, Jose Angel, Aridane Hernandez, Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Jon Moncayola, Kike Garcia, Ezequiel Avila

