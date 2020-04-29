FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Alan Pardew Leaves ADO Den Haag After Just 8 Matches in Charge Following Eredivisie Cancellation

File photo of Alan Pardew (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Alan Pardew's contract as ADO Den Haag manager was to expire at the end of the Eredivisie 2019-20 season, which was scrapped due to coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
The Hague: English manager Alan Pardew will leave ADO Den Haag after the Dutch league season was scrapped, the Eredivisie club announced on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, which was declared null and void last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace boss Pardew joined Den Haag with the club struggling to avoid relegation and managed just one win from eight matches in charge.

"The roads of ADO Den Haag and Alan Pardew are going to separate," the club said in a statement.

"Assistant coaches Chris Powell and Paul Butler, whose contracts are also due to expire, will not return."

Den Haag were spared potential relegation from the top flight as they sat seven points from safety when the league was ended with eight matches remaining.

It was Pardew's first job since leaving West Brom in April 2018.

