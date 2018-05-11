GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alex Ferguson's Family Thanks Fans for Wishes and Support

Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanked football fans on Friday for the "overwhelming" support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

AFP

Updated:May 11, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alex Ferguson's Family Thanks Fans for Wishes and Support
Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson. (Reuters)
Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanked football fans on Friday for the "overwhelming" support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson senior, who won 38 trophies during a 26-year reign at Old Trafford underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

United announced on Wednesday that he was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Darren Ferguson, manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his side's final game of the League One season to be at his father's bedside, and thanked supporters of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time," he told the club's official website.

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery."

He also thanked medical staff who had treated his father, adding: "We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You