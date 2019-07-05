Alex Morgan Says US Likely to Make a Team Decision on Donald Trump Invite

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

Alex Morgan Says US Likely to Make a Team Decision on Donald Trump Invite

Alex Morgan said the team would collectively decide on whether to accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House

Reuters

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alex Morgan Says US Likely to Make a Team Decision on Donald Trump Invite
Alex Morgan said United States women's team will collectively decide on whether to accept Donald Trump's White House invite (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Lyon: United States forward Alex Morgan said that any decision about whether to accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House would only come after Sunday's World Cup final and would likely be a collective team choice.

U.S. winger Megan Rapinoe's forceful comments that she would not attend any White House celebration prompted Trump to respond in a series of tweets and caused plenty of controversy.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's final against the Netherlands, Morgan said such talk had been premature but suggested such a visit was unlikely.

"I think we will make that decision after we finish Sunday's game. I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and about Trump but first we have to do business and then I think you guys know the answer to the question anyways," she said.

An invitation from the president to celebrate at the White House is regularly offered to successful American sports teams and individuals, such as Olympic gold medalists.

Asked if she could imagine a situation where some players attended while others stayed away, Morgan said that was unlikely.

"I can't say 100 percent but this team is very close and we have always made decisions together so I can't really see us deciding to part in that way but at the same time if someone feels strongly then who are we to tell them to do or not do something," she said.

Morgan was in the spotlight herself after scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 semi-final win over England on Tuesday and celebrating with a "sipping tea" gesture.

The 30-year-old said she was surprised at some of the criticism of the celebration suggesting men did not receive such scrutiny for the way they react to scoring.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion," she said.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is, and when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback. You have to laugh about it, to see all of the criticism," she said.

Morgan said she was unhappy with the way English forward Lianne Sanderson, who was working as a television pundit, reacted by calling the gesture "disrespectful" to the England players.

Sanderson played with Morgan together at Orlando Pride in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League).

"I'm a little disappointed in that and obviously we were teammates at Orlando Pride so I have the utmost respect for Lianne and all of my teammates that I've ever played with. So, it's a little disappointing to see that," she said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram