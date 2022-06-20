Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards Announce Engagement

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and football star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged and will soon tie the knot. Edwards, 28, announced their engagement in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said YES!” the singer captioned a series of photographs from the special moment.

“Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain to be!” the footballer post on social media.

The engagement comes almost a year after the couple welcomed their first child, son Axel. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, first began dating in 2016, but made their relationship public a year later.

