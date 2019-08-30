Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
Alexis Sanchez Joins Inter Milan on Season-long Loan from Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez scored just five goals in 45 appearances for Manchester United since joining them in January 2018.

AFP

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Alexis Sanchez Joins Inter Milan on Season-long Loan from Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez will be playing for Inter Milan this season. (Photo Credit: @Inter_en)
London: Alexis Sanchez joined Italian giants Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, both clubs announced on Thursday.

Sanchez, 30, has endured a miserable time in Manchester since joining the Red Devils in January 2018 as reportedly the highest paid player in the Premier League.

The Chilean scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United and has not featured so far this season.

"Alexis Sanchez is officially an Inter player. The Chilean has joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United on a loan deal that will last until 30 June 2020," Inter said in a statement.

Sanchez will join forces with a former United teammate Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Italy in a 65-million-euro ($73 million) move earlier this month, as Inter hope to end Juventus' eight-year domination of Italian football in Antonio Conte's first season in charge.

Lukaku scored as Conte's reign as Inter coach got off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over promoted Lecce on Monday.

However, reviving Sanchez's fortunes will be a bigger ask of Conte's management after 18 months in the doldrums at Old Trafford.

United have cut their losses on the former Barcelona and Arsenal star, but are still reportedly set to pay a large chunk of Sanchez's £400,000 a week wages after his form and fitness deserted him over the past two seasons.

United announced his arrival in a swap deal that sent Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal to much fanfare, having beaten local rivals Manchester City to his signature.

However, his four-and-a-half year contract has since become a noose around United's neck, with possible suitors put off by his huge salary.

Sanchez scored just one goal and completed 90 minutes in the Premier League just once last season as he fell behind Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the fight for places up front under both the departed Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

