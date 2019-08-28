Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Alexis Sanchez Set to Move to Inter Milan as Manchester United Agree Deal: Reports

Alexis Sanchez is set to fly to Italy to undergo a medical and will be confirmed as an Inter Milan player before the European transfer deadline.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alexis Sanchez Set to Move to Inter Milan as Manchester United Agree Deal: Reports
Alexis Sanchez wants a move away from Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Manchester: Alexis Sanchez might move to Italian club Inter Milan as Manchester United have agreed a loan deal for him.

According to a source-based ESPN FC report, the Chilean is set to spend the season at the San Siro.

Both United and Inter reached an agreement that will see the English Premier League pay a portion of the Chilean's wages.

Sanchez is set to fly to Italy to undergo a medical and will be confirmed as an Inter player before the European transfer deadline on Sept. 2, the ESPNFC report further stated.

Since joining United from Arsenal January 2018, Sanchez just managed to score five goals in 45 games and is yet to feature this season after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Chile at this summer's Copa America.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram