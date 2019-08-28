Alexis Sanchez Set to Move to Inter Milan as Manchester United Agree Deal: Reports

Manchester: Alexis Sanchez might move to Italian club Inter Milan as Manchester United have agreed a loan deal for him.

According to a source-based ESPN FC report, the Chilean is set to spend the season at the San Siro.

Both United and Inter reached an agreement that will see the English Premier League pay a portion of the Chilean's wages.

Sanchez is set to fly to Italy to undergo a medical and will be confirmed as an Inter player before the European transfer deadline on Sept. 2, the ESPNFC report further stated.

Since joining United from Arsenal January 2018, Sanchez just managed to score five goals in 45 games and is yet to feature this season after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Chile at this summer's Copa America.

