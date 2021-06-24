Ali Daei Congratulates 'Great Champion' Cristiano Ronaldo for Equalling International Goals Record

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the joint top international top scorer in the world as he converted two penalties against France to take his international goals tally to 109 in just 176 matches. His goals not only saw him equal Iran’s Ali Daei’s record but also helped Portugal reach the Round of 16 at the Euro 2020.

Former Iran international Ali Daei, later took to Instagram to congratulate the Portuguese talisman for becoming the joint-top scoring men’s international player of all time and said he is happy that the record will belong to ‘great champion of football’ in the future.

“Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal scoring record. I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world," Ali Daei wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Daei (@alidaei)

The 36-year-old Ronaldo now needs just one more goal to surpass Daei, who chalked up his remarkable tally for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will next be in action on Monday, June 28, when they take on the world’s number team Belgium in Seville in Euro 2020 round of 16 clash.

Ahead of the the match against France, Ronaldo was on 107 goals. Portugal were on the front foot in the opening stage of the match and Ronaldo got the first opportunity to have a go at Hugo Lloris’ goal in the 21st minute when Raphael Varane’s header fell kindly for him but his left-footed volley was off target.

Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 31st minute, by calmly converting from the spot. France conceded the penalty after Hugo Lloris’ attempted punch to clear the danger missed the ball and ended up hitting Danilo in the head.

Ronaldo stood on the spot, sent Lloris the wrong way and scored as Portugal took the lead and Ronaldo went a goal closer to the record. Also, with that goal, Ronaldo became the first European player in World Cup ad European Championship history to score a combined 20 goals across the two competitions.

The record-equalling goal was scored after France conceded another penalty, this time by Jules Kounde in the 59th minute when Ronaldo’s attempt to pass the ball in the middle, hit his outstretched arms.

The assured Ronaldo stepped up at the spot once again and made no mistake with it as he drew Portugal level again and matched the record.

