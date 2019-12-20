Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AIFF Launches New Website With 'Find Football' Feature That Helps Fans Locate Nearest Academy and Club

The new AIFF site has a revamped user interface but the domain address of the will remain unchanged from the older website.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 20, 2019, 7:16 AM IST
AIFF Launches New Website With 'Find Football' Feature That Helps Fans Locate Nearest Academy and Club
All India Football Federation (Photo Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced the launch of its brand new website -- www.the-aiff.com. With this, the AIFF will aim to deliver a refined experience for fans, the media and other stakeholders, including State Associations and Clubs.

The domain address of the new hub of Indian football will remain unchanged from the older website.

Besides featuring a better User Interface with smoother navigation, the new AIFF website will entail information on AIFF-run competitions, National teams and AIFF accredited academies across the country. It will also include more information on AIFF's developmental activities such as coaching, refereeing and Golden Baby Leagues.

The website will also feature a brand new addition named "Find Football", which will enable users to find the nearest football academy and club in their region, essentially making it a search engine for local football.

Other salient features of the new website are an information library for fans, media and stakeholders and a brand new Fan Zone.



