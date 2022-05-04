All India Football Federation Clears the Air about Financial Irregularities

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday has cleared the air about the allegations of financial irregularities in the sports body.

A section of media has reported that the Sports Ministry has approved an audit of the apex football body after the special cell of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), allegedly found financial irregularities in the AIFF.

“Contrary to certain media reports, the AIFF would like to clarify that it has been submitting a copy of its audited financial statements to the CAG. In fact, audited accounts from 2017-18 to 2020-21 have all been submitted to them," the AIFF said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The AIFF did receive a letter on June 18, 2021, from CAG asking for audited finances along with a copy of documents of financial grants from MYAS and other sources for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21. It was on August 30, 2021, that all relevant documents for the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20 were submitted, and subsequently, all audited financials for the period of 2020-21 were submitted on February 10, 2022," it added.

The statement said that no further communication has been received from the CAG to date.

