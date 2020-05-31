FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

All India Football Federation to Reopen Office with 50% Work Force after Coronavirus Lockdown

AIFF

AIFF

AIFF will start work with 50 percent staff and have them checked for temperature at the gate as well make it mandatory for everyone to download the ArogyaSetu App.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
Share this:

With 50 percent work force and other guidelines in place, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reopen its office after a break of more than two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIFF on Sunday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the employees.

As per the guidelines, no more than 50 percent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.

The employees' temperature will checked at the main gate before they make their way into the office.

Should any department require full attendance under exceptional circumstances, the head of the administration must be informed at least 24 hours in advance.

The staff will be required to download the ArogyaSetu app.

An employee will be allowed to work from home if he or she is not up to the mark health wise. The guidelines will come into effect from Monday.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading