All was not well in the French camp post their defeat at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16 stage on penalties. According to reports in the French media, midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s mother was involved in a heated exchange with the family members of her son’s teammates.

The world champions were in the driver’s seat after a brace from Karim Benzema and a world-class effort from Paul Pogba saw France take 3-1 lead in the match after heading into the break a goal behind.

When it looked like that Swiss are down and out, Seferovic scored his second of the night in the 81st minute and Gavranovic made it 3-3 right at the death.

France conceded the third goal in the dying minutes after Paul Pogba lost the ball in midfield in the build-up to Switzerland’s dramatic equaliser in added time.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the mother of the Adrian Rabiot, Veronique who is also his agent asked Pogba’s family how he could have lost possession in midfield before the Swiss team countered and found the back of the net.

She also got involved in a verbal spat with Kylian Mbappe‘s dad at the end of the match, followed by a “heated exchange" with Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari.

Veronique allegedly told Mbappe’s father to ‘reframe him’ and make him ‘less arrogant’.

Rabiot’s mother reportedly also ‘attacked’ members of the press who were covering the match and took aim at their attitudes towards Kylian Mbappe.

Allegedly, her full-time outburst is said to have lasted around 20 minutes after full-time and her ranting and raving left families of other French players shocked.

However, at the end of the match, France coach Didier Deschamps dismissed suggestions none of Mbappe’s teammates went to comfort him after his spot kick was saved.

“The whole group is united in the dressing room. No-one talks about ‘you made this mistake’ or ‘you made that mistake’, Kylian knows his responsibility,” added Deschamps," he told a news conference.

“No-one is really angry with him. I talked to our players, we know the strength of this team, we’ve had many magnificent moments together — today it really hurts, there’s lots of sadness," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here