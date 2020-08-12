All You Need to Know: PSG vs Atalanta in 1st Champions League Quarter-final

A look at the first of the Champions League quarterfinals between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta on Wednesday.

STORYLINE

Atalanta’s first season in the Champions League began with three group-stage losses. The northern Italian side fought back to advance to the knockout phase and now finds itself two wins from the final as Italy’s sole remaining representative. The reconfigured final-eight format means there’s only one match on neutral territory at Benfica against PSG rather two legs home and away. It looks like a mismatch, with the French treble winner’s revenue and wage bill far exceeding Atalanta’s budget. But Atalanta was Serie A’s highest-scoring team in a run to a second consecutive third-place finish. Josip Ilicic, who scored five goals across the two last-16 games against Valencia, hasn’t traveled to Lisbon for personal reasons. PSG is set to be missing forward Kylian Mbapp from the starting lineup as he has been recovering from an ankle injury.

TOP SCORER

Paris Saint-Germain: Kylian Mbapp (30 in all competitions).

Atalanta: Josip Ilii (21).

KEY PLAYMAKER

Paris Saint-Germain: ngel Di Mara (14 assists).

Atalanta: Alejandro Papu Gomez (18).

TOP DEFENDER

Paris Saint-Germain: Thiago Silva.

Atalanta: Berat Djimsiti.

DOMESTIC FINISH

Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue (1st), French Cup (winners), League Cup (winners).

Atalanta: Serie A (3rd), Italian Cup (last 16).

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BEST

Paris Saint-Germain: Semifinals (1995).

Atalanta: Debut.

REVENUE

Paris Saint-Germain: 637.8 million euros.

Atalanta: 188.6 million euros.

WAGE BILL

Paris Saint-Germain: 337 million euros.

Atalanta: 50.9 million for players.

(Finances based on latest figured reported by the club or UEFA)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor