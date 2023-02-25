Almeria vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Almeria in La Liga on February 26. The Catalan giants are coming into this match after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s side won 4-3 on an aggregate and secured a place in the last 16. Xavi would want his side to get over that loss quickly and register an impressive win against the minnows. Almeria are on a three-match losing streak and are at the 17th position in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Cadiz. Therefore, few will bet against Xavi’s side on Sunday.

Barcelona are eight points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the table and are the favourites to triumph against Almeria.

Ahead of the match between Almeria and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be played on February 26, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be played at the Power Horse Stadium, Almeria.

What time will the La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Almeria Probable Starting Line-up: Martinez; Mendes, Ely, Babic, Chumi; Robertone, De la Hoz, Costa; Puigmal, Suarez, Toure

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, F Torres

