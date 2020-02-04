Take the pledge to vote

Alvaro Morata Out Injured, in Race to Fit for Champions League Clash vs Liverpool

Alvaro Morata suffered a muscle injury and is now in doubt for the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Liverpool.

February 4, 2020
Madrid: Atletico Madrid confirmed on Monday that Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury, with the striker in doubt to face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Atletico play Livepool at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 18 and will be desperate to have Morata fit, given their lack of options up front. Diego Costa and Joao Felix are both currently out injured.

"Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscular injury in his right leg," a club statement read. "His return will depend on his recovery."

Morata had to come off in the second half of Atletico's 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the city derby in La Liga on Saturday.

