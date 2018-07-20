English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aman Chetri Selected in India U-20 Squad for COTIF Tournament
A 25-member Indian U-20 football team will leave for Valencia, Spain on Saturday to participate in the COTIF International tournament scheduled to begin on July 29. The U-20 national team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 National Team boys.
(Image: AIFF)
New Delhi: A 25-member Indian U-20 football team will leave for Valencia, Spain on Saturday to participate in the COTIF International tournament scheduled to begin on July 29.
The U-20 national team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 National Team boys.
Midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh, who were part of the 23 short listed players from the Khelo India Project that had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa, have also been selected into the final squad as part of the reserves.
The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding to the COTIF Tournament -- the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men's football tournament.
The India U-20 national team will be clashing swords with Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20, a local side, during the tournament.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.
Defenders: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.
Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.
Head Coach: Floyd Pinto
India's fixtures in the COTIF tournament:
July 29: India U-20 vs Murcia U-20.
July 31: India U-20 vs Mauritania U-20.
August 03: India U-20 vs Venezuela U-20.
August 05: India U-20 vs Argentina U-20.
Also Watch
The U-20 national team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 National Team boys.
Midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh, who were part of the 23 short listed players from the Khelo India Project that had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa, have also been selected into the final squad as part of the reserves.
The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding to the COTIF Tournament -- the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men's football tournament.
The India U-20 national team will be clashing swords with Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20, a local side, during the tournament.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.
Defenders: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.
Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.
Head Coach: Floyd Pinto
India's fixtures in the COTIF tournament:
July 29: India U-20 vs Murcia U-20.
July 31: India U-20 vs Mauritania U-20.
August 03: India U-20 vs Venezuela U-20.
August 05: India U-20 vs Argentina U-20.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Khaitan’s Glossy Film Looks Less Like Sairat Remake; & More Like New Film in Dulhania Series
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...