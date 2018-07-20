Aman Chetri Selected in India U-20 Squad for COTIF Tournament

A 25-member Indian U-20 football team will leave for Valencia, Spain on Saturday to participate in the COTIF International tournament scheduled to begin on July 29.The U-20 national team consists of boys who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the U-19 National Team boys.Midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh, who were part of the 23 short listed players from the Khelo India Project that had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa, have also been selected into the final squad as part of the reserves.The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding to the COTIF Tournament -- the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men's football tournament.The India U-20 national team will be clashing swords with Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20, a local side, during the tournament.Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.Defenders: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.Head Coach: Floyd PintoJuly 29: India U-20 vs Murcia U-20.July 31: India U-20 vs Mauritania U-20.August 03: India U-20 vs Venezuela U-20.August 05: India U-20 vs Argentina U-20.