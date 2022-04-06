American Businessman Chris Kirchner Named Preferred Bidder for Derby County

American businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for second-tier side Derby County, the English Championship club’s administrators said on Wednesday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Kirchner, 34, said in October he wanted to take Derby out of administration and was seeking approval from the English Football League (EFL) to become the owner of the club.

”Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators… have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby County Football club out of administration,” the administrators said in a statement reported by British media.

Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, is on 23rd in the standings after 40 games due to points deductions imposed when they went into administration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.