American Footballer Hassani Dotson Proposes to Girlfriend on Field | Watch Video

Saturday was just another normal day for Petra Vukovic. She was at the Allianz Field where her boyfriend Hassani Dotson was representing Minnesota United against San Jose Earthquake at the ongoing Major League Soccer. The contest ended in a 2-2 draw.

A pretty normal affair.

And then the night took a dramatic turn.

As Dotson returned to the sidelines, Vukovic was there to greet him. And then Dotson went down on a knee leaving his partner stunned.

In his hand was a ring-box and Vukovic could scarcely believe the stunning turn of events with both her hands covering her face. The question was popped and she nodded.

In a matter of seconds, Dotson and Vukovic were engaged in front of cheering fans. The couple later took to social media to share the moment with the rest of the world.

“I liked it… So I put a ring on it," wrote Dotson.

Vukovic, who was overcome with emotions, put words to those feelings on Instagram. “There aren’t words that express anything close to the happiness my heart feels. To be loved by you is a blessing Hassani… A HUGE thank you for all of the wishes and to everyone who was involved in helping put this beautiful everlasting memory into my life," she wrote.

The match was a draw but off the field, it was a win for Dotson and Vukovic.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are currently at the sixth spot in the Western Conference having accumulated 15 points from 11 matches so far.

