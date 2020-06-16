Amid Jadon Sancho Rumours, Borussia Dortmund Manager Concedes Players 'May Leave'

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre conceded there remains a possibility that winger Jadon Sancho and full-back Achraf Hakimi could leave the club in the summer.

Sancho has been subject to intense transfer speculations in recent times with clubs in England and Spain reportedly interested.

As for Hakimi, his loan deal at Signal Iduna Park is set to get over at the end of current campaign and he is likely to head back to Real Madrid, who have reportedly set a price tag of 50 million pounds on his head.

Favre stated he doesn't know 'definitely' that they will remain at the club next season but admitted it would be good for him and the club that they do.

"Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it's possible that they may also leave," Favre was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"You have spoken about two players (Sancho and Hakimi) who we don't know definitively what will happen -- they could stay with us, that's clear and that would be good for me. We'll see what we'll do in defence, midfield or attack."

Dortmund's reported asking price for Sancho remains a sticking point for potential suitors as clubs are likely to find it hard to spend in excess of 100 million pounds in the transfer market due to the implications put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund currently remain second in the Bundesliga after 31 matches, seven points behind leader Bayern Munich (73). RB Leipzig complete the top-thee with 62 points.