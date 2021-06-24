Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are modern football’s greatest players and opponents. However, it seems FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta is planning to bring Ronaldo to the Camp Nou to join forces with Messi. With just one year left for Ronaldo’s contract with the Italian clubJuventus, Laporta is shooting his shot to create history and bring the two rivals together. Meanwhile, Messi, who has played for Barcelona for his entire career, is yet to renew his contract with the club, given they follow La Liga President’s advice on making changes in their wages.

As the speculation and conjectures grow among fans of both the players, we take a look at how Messi has talked about Ronaldo on multiple occasions and what kind of professional collaboration they may share.

Fans of the two players may get quite aggressive while proving how one is better than the other, but Messi and Ronaldo, like true sportsmen, have good things to say for each other. In an interview to Spanish TV station La Sexta in December 2020, Messi had admired Ronaldo for his sublime athletic skills and how he stands out in the game. Messi had also said that he used to look forward to playing against Ronaldo when he was in Real Madrid. The Argentinian player said that even though it was highly competitive to play against Ronaldo, he always found it enjoyable.

Speaking to Dazn Italia in January 2020, Messi had said that competing with Ronaldo head-to-head for so many years will be “remembered forever.”

"Quello con Cristiano è stato un duello speciale" 🗣️Leo Messi racconta la rivalità con CR7#LaLiga #DAZN pic.twitter.com/yTDVZQSZcf— DAZN Italia (@DAZN_IT) January 14, 2020

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner said that the sporting rivalry between him and Ronaldo was very nice on a personal level and something the fans also enjoyed. The 34-year-old player also lauded the clubs they were playing for and said that the professional competition became more memorable because they played for the two teams that were so demanding as Madrid and Barca are “the best two in the world.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here