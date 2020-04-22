FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown Top Football Stars Battle It Out On ePremier League

ePremier League (Photo Credit: @premierleague)

ePremier League (Photo Credit: @premierleague)

Players and celebrity fans from all 20 Premier League clubs are playing the inaugural ePremier League Invitational tournament.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Premier League has set up an ePremier League tournament where Premier League players from different clubs will play a FIFA 20 tournament against each other from April 21 to April 25.

With the lockdown extended till May 3, Indian fans of the Premier League can watch some of the league's stars fight it out for e-glory in a FIFA 20 ePremier League tournament on Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD from 9 p.m. onwards.

The first day of ePremier League saw some intense games with the likes of Aston Villa star John McGinn losing 6-1 to Brighton's Neal Maupay and Philip Billing of Bournemouth pulled off a 4-0 win against the Saints to seal their progression to the next round.

Day 2 will see two of Premier League's trickiest wingers Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), going against each other in an interesting battle as they attempt to reach the quarter-finals. Also, ‘Battle of Reds' continues as Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool faces musician Tom Grennan, who will be representing the Red Devils.

Players and celebrity fans from all 20 Premier League clubs are getting ready to play an intense tournament with the draws for the inaugural ePremier League Invitational tournament already in place. Players like Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been pitted Christian Atsu who plays for his former club Newcastle United in the last 16.

