Home » News » Football » Amputee Footballer Marcin Oleksy Wins FIFA Puskas Award, Watch His Overhead Scissor-kick Goal
2-MIN READ

Amputee Footballer Marcin Oleksy Wins FIFA Puskas Award, Watch His Overhead Scissor-kick Goal

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 07:47 IST

Paris

Marcin Oleksy's Puskas award-winnign goal (AP and Twitter)

Marcin Oleksy's Puskas award-winnign goal (AP and Twitter)

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal beating out the likes of Dimitri Payet and Richarlison

Amputee football star Marcin Oleksy won the 2022 FIFA Puskas Award for his astonishing scissor-kick goal.

The accolade recognises the year’s most spectacular strike across men’s and women’s football, with Oleksy joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the Puskas Award roll of honour.

The Polish ace combined exceptional athleticism, imagination and technique to score with a jaw-dropping acrobatic effort in a game for Warta Poznan last November.

The Puskas Award winner was voted for by fans across world and expert panelists. Oleksy’s strike came out on top in the voting ahead of stunning goals from finalists Dimitri Payet and Richarlison.

“My team-mate Dawid [Novak] played the pass. When I saw him approaching the ball, I knew it was coming to me. I connected really cleanly. It was pure. When I hit it, I was following the ball all the way with my eyes and I saw it go into the corner of the net. I always wanted to score a beautiful goal. You could see how proud it made me after I scored. I stood up tall, I put my chest out. I was just so, so happy.”

WATCH THE GOAL HERE:

In the midst of the Puskas Award public vote, Oleksy’s countryman Robert Lewandowski – two-time winner of The FIFA Best Men’s Player award – posted a message of support for him on social media.

“It was so nice to be mentioned by Robert,” Oleksy says. “I am very proud. In Poland, many people love Robert and look up to him. He has been an ambassador for Polish amputee football for a couple of years. He’s supported our football for a long time.”

Oleksy is hopeful the publicity amputee football has gained from his Puskas Award nomination – and subsequent triumph – can elevate the sport to new heights.

“I hope the world can see we are doing what we love to do,” Oleksy said. “I am so happy for the sport. I feel that it was not just me who scored the goal, but the whole amputee football family scored the goal together.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amputee
  2. best goal
  3. football
  4. Marcin Oleksy
  5. Puskas Award
first published:February 28, 2023, 07:42 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 07:47 IST
