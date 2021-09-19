Amrinder Singh Not Losing Sleep over Upcoming AFC Cup Tie against FC Nasaf

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh believes his team has a very strong squad and can win the 2021 AFC Cup as well as the 2021/22 Indian Super League (ISL). ATKMB are playing FC Nasaf in Uzbekistan in their AFC Cup inter-zone semifinal on September 22 and their ISL campaign starts against Kerala Blasters FC on November 19 in Fatorda.

The custodian, who won the ISL trophy with Mumbai City FC last season, is eyeing a strong show in both competitions.

“I want to give my best in every game and keep clean sheets. If we keep clean sheets, then we won’t lose games and that will help us win the [Hero] ISL and AFC Cup. We have a great squad that is capable of winning the AFC Cup and I would do my best," he said ahead of the FC Nasaf tie.

Amrinder is not unduly worried over facing FC Nasaf, one of the strongest teams in the prestigious continental club competition in Asia.

“No matter who the opponent is, we always train hard and give our best. In the game against Nasaf, we will do the same. Every game is equally important for me," he said.

The 28-year-old is pleased with ATKMB’s ongoing training in Dubai. “The facilities which we have in Dubai are really good. It’s going to be a tough game in Uzbekistan but these training sessions are quite useful for us," he said.

Amrinder is not new to the AFC Cup challenge. He was part of the Bengaluru FC team that reached the final in 2016. Bengaluru FC couldn’t cross the last hurdle at that time but this time Amrinder wants to make amends.

“I’ve already played in the AFC Cup final for Bengaluru but unfortunately, we couldn’t win it. This time with ATK Mohun Bagan, I am determined to go all the way and win the cup. This is one of my goals for the season," he said.

Asked to draw comparisons between the defences of ATK Mohun Bagan and current ISL champions Mumbai City FC, Amrinder, who had 10 clean sheets to his name last season, said,"Both the clubs are top clubs in Indian football. In Mumbai, we had players like Mourtada Fall and Hernan Santana [now with NorthEast United FC]. And now, in ATKMB, we have Tiri, Carl McHugh and many Indian players. I feel confident with these players as they have already proved themselves in ISL. We are trying to establish good coordination among us so that we can keep more clean sheets."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here