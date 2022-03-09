An Everton Fan Wants Steve Bruce to Replace Frank Lampard

Everton hit a new low as they succumbed to a 5-0 hammering in their recent Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Merseysiders now sit 17th in the Premier League table and are at serious risk of falling out of the top flight for the first time in almost 70 years.

Things have not gone as planned for Frank Lampard since he’s taken charge at Goodison Park. Since his appointment as the manager in January he has won just one league game. The only silver lining is the team’s progress in the FA Cup but the performances in the top flight mean fans are demanding that he be sacked.

Reacting to Everton’s humiliating defeat at Tottenham, one Everton fan has sensationally called for the Chelsea icon to be replaced with Steve Bruce for their remaining games in the league.

Everton supporter Oliver told talkSPORT that the Toffees should give Lampard the marching orders and bring in Steve Bruce.

😡 “Lampard failed at Chelsea, failed at Derby & now he’s failing with us! We’ve got to sack him now!”😳 “You’ll laugh at me for this, but I want Steve Bruce. He’s experienced!” Oliver the Everton fan calls for the club to replace Frank Lampard with Steve Bruce… pic.twitter.com/amRkx8HcVf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 7, 2022

Oliver also called Lampard an “absolute joke” and lamented Dele Alli’s signing. The English midfielder received a standing ovation by all inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but couldn’t work his magic as he was thrown into the fray with over 20 minutes remaining against the Spurs. “Lampard failed at Chelsea, failed at Derby (County) and now he’s failing with us! We’ve got to sack him now!” he added.

When asked who he wanted in, the fan replied, “You will laugh at me for this, but I want Steve Bruce. He’s experienced!"

In the meantime, encapsulating everything that has gone wrong on the pitch, Lampard is ready for the challenge ahead. “I have no problems with the challenge," Sports Bible cited him as saying.

However, Lampard is hopeful with 13 games remaining. “We have 13 games left, that’s a lot of points. So we have to stay positive,” he added.

Everton now have just 22 points from 25 games, with 13 games left and are a point adrift from a place in the bottom three in the EPL standings. Lampard and Co’s battle to avoid relegation is an uphill task going by their recent form.

