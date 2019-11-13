Anas Edathodika to Return to India for Family Emergency Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Indian defender Anas Edathodika is set to fly back home from Dubai on Tuesday night ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers for a family emergency, AIFF announced through social media.

Anas was with the Indian team in Dubai before they are to leave for Dushanbe and Muscat for FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman, respectively.

While AIFF's social media announcement did not mention the family emergency, the news is floating that the Indian defender's mother Khadeeja has passed away in Malappuram.

Due to an emergency situation in family, @anasedathodika is scheduled to fly back from Dubai to his home tonight.#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 12, 2019

India already do not have Sandesh Jhingan in the squad after he underwent a knee surgery earlier this month post the injury in a friendly against NorthEast United FC ahead of India's World Cup qualifier vs Bangladesh.

Also, it is not yet known if Adil Khan is fully fit since he did not play the last two games for his Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC.

After a training session in Dubai on Tuesday, Sunil Chhetri said "converting chances" was an area where the team needs to work more. India had a slew of chances against Bangladesh and all of them they wasted except for the 88th minute header from Adil Khan.

"We are creating chances. But that is not enough. We have to try our best to convert them and try to be a tougher unit while defending. We have missed against Bangladesh and we need to pull up our socks against Afghanistan.

""At the end of the day, if we can do better on the pitch, we'll be happier," Chhetri said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.