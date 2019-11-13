Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Anas Edathodika to Return to India for Family Emergency Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Anas Edathodika is leaving the Indian squad in Dubai to come back to India for a family emergency.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 13, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anas Edathodika to Return to India for Family Emergency Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers
Anas Edathodika is leaving the Indian squad in Dubai to come back to India for a family emergency.

Indian defender Anas Edathodika is set to fly back home from Dubai on Tuesday night ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers for a family emergency, AIFF announced through social media.

Anas was with the Indian team in Dubai before they are to leave for Dushanbe and Muscat for FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman, respectively.

While AIFF's social media announcement did not mention the family emergency, the news is floating that the Indian defender's mother Khadeeja has passed away in Malappuram.

India already do not have Sandesh Jhingan in the squad after he underwent a knee surgery earlier this month post the injury in a friendly against NorthEast United FC ahead of India's World Cup qualifier vs Bangladesh.

Also, it is not yet known if Adil Khan is fully fit since he did not play the last two games for his Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC.

After a training session in Dubai on Tuesday, Sunil Chhetri said "converting chances" was an area where the team needs to work more. India had a slew of chances against Bangladesh and all of them they wasted except for the 88th minute header from Adil Khan.

"We are creating chances. But that is not enough. We have to try our best to convert them and try to be a tougher unit while defending. We have missed against Bangladesh and we need to pull up our socks against Afghanistan.

""At the end of the day, if we can do better on the pitch, we'll be happier," Chhetri said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram