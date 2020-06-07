Ander Herrera Opens Up on Ligue1 Getting Cancelled: Many of Us Were in Shock

Paris St. Germain midfielder Ander Herrera revealed the players were left surprised after it was announced that Ligue1 season was getting cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

French authorities in April had announced that all sporting activities will remain suspended in the country as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

This saw Ligue 1 ending abruptly and PSG being crowned champions. Herrera admitted he feels the decision to do so was surprising considering other leagues around the continent are preparing itself to resume matches. As for German Bundesliga, matches are already taking place behind closed doors.

"We were very surprised. I remember that in the team chat many of us were in shock, in fact some did not believe it," Herrera was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet AS.

"I think it was a hasty decision because time is giving reason to the Bundesliga and hopefully the same will happen with the Spanish league and the rest.

"We also do not know if the two French Cups will be played in August, the Champions League does not yet have a return date... there are many unknowns yet."

Herrera isn't the only one who thinks this way as earlier, Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas had also spoken about the same.

"It was a big decision that was made and I can understand why they took it," Fabregas had told beIN SPORTS last month.

"But maybe it was taken a little too soon, considering a lot of the big leagues are still all trying to resume.

"Although I completely understand the meaning behind it and it's better to be safe in all accounts, because the most important is the families and the health security of everyone and support this 100 per cent," he added.