FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anderlecht Criticised for Training under Coronavirus Lockdown

Anderlecht (Photo Credit: @rscanderlecht)

Anderlecht (Photo Credit: @rscanderlecht)

Anderlecht insisted that each player is designated a zone on the pitch and his own ball, no passing is permitted.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
Share this:

Brussel: Belgian side Anderlecht resumed training under strict social-distancing guidelines on Wednesday prompting criticism from medical experts.

Despite the Belgian first division being cut short by the coronavirus pandemic the Brussels club elected to go back to work "for those players who want to".

Among those to question Anderlecht's decision was virologist Marc Van Ranst who described it as "legal but a bad signal" during lockdown.

Another doctor wrote to the Brussels mayor telling him: "It's incredible. (It) goes totally against government recommendations and the advice of experts."

Police are carrying out daily checks to ensure the players are respecting the strict health measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed 4,400 lives in Belgium.

Anderlecht, placed eighth in the league, say each player is designated a zone on the pitch and his own ball, no passing is permitted.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,404,354

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,028,107

    +30,247

  • Cured/Discharged

    494,222

     

  • Total DEATHS

    129,187

    +2,587
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres