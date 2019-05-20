English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Anderlecht Miss Out on European Spot Ahead of Vincent Kompany Arrival
Anderlecht lost 2-1 to AA Ghent to miss out on European qualification for the first time in 56 years.
Vincent Kompany is set to join Anderlecht as a player-manager next season onwards. (Photo Credit: Vincent Kompany)
Brussels: Anderlecht missed out on European qualification for the first time in 56 years on Sunday, dealing a blow to Vincent Kompany who will take over as player-manager next season after leaving English treble winners Manchester City.
In the final series of playoff matches, the Brussels-based side lost 2-1 at AA Ghent, leaving them bottom of their six-team group after one win in 10 games.
Belgium defender Kompany said earlier on Sunday he would be joining Anderlecht after helping Premier League champions City with the FA Cup on Saturday to become the first team to win the English domestic treble, including the League Cup.
The 33-year-old will arrive at Anderlecht knowing he has work to do at a club that have won a record 34 Belgian league titles, but have underperformed this season and parted company with manager Fred Rutten a month ago.
Angry Anderlecht fans threw flares and smoke bombs onto the pitch during a match at arch-rivals Standard Liege in April, leaving the club with a fine and an order to play one game behind closed doors.
Following Sunday's final playoff round, champions Racing Genk will enter the Champions League group stage with runners-up Club Bruges in the qualifying phase. Third-placed Standard Liege will be in the Europa League qualifying round, while FC Antwerp and Ghent are still in the running for a possible berth.
