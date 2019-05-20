Take the pledge to vote

Anderlecht Miss Out on European Spot Ahead of Vincent Kompany Arrival

Anderlecht lost 2-1 to AA Ghent to miss out on European qualification for the first time in 56 years.

Reuters

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Anderlecht Miss Out on European Spot Ahead of Vincent Kompany Arrival
Vincent Kompany is set to join Anderlecht as a player-manager next season onwards. (Photo Credit: Vincent Kompany)
Brussels: Anderlecht missed out on European qualification for the first time in 56 years on Sunday, dealing a blow to Vincent Kompany who will take over as player-manager next season after leaving English treble winners Manchester City.

In the final series of playoff matches, the Brussels-based side lost 2-1 at AA Ghent, leaving them bottom of their six-team group after one win in 10 games.

Belgium defender Kompany said earlier on Sunday he would be joining Anderlecht after helping Premier League champions City with the FA Cup on Saturday to become the first team to win the English domestic treble, including the League Cup.

The 33-year-old will arrive at Anderlecht knowing he has work to do at a club that have won a record 34 Belgian league titles, but have underperformed this season and parted company with manager Fred Rutten a month ago.

Angry Anderlecht fans threw flares and smoke bombs onto the pitch during a match at arch-rivals Standard Liege in April, leaving the club with a fine and an order to play one game behind closed doors.

Following Sunday's final playoff round, champions Racing Genk will enter the Champions League group stage with runners-up Club Bruges in the qualifying phase. Third-placed Standard Liege will be in the Europa League qualifying round, while FC Antwerp and Ghent are still in the running for a possible berth.
