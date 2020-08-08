Andrea Pirlo Announced as New Juventus Manager Hours After Maurizio Sarri Sacking

Hours after Maurizio Sarri was sacked by Juventus following their exit from the Champions League, former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been announced as the new manager.

Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League after loss on away goals to Lyon on Friday. Following the loss, Juventus board had a meeting where they decided to sack Sarri.

Now Juventus have confirmed reports that Andrea Pirlo, who was earlier appointed as their U-23 coach, "will be the new coach of Juventus."

He has reportedly been chosen by club president Andrea Agnelli to take the job.

"As had been said about a week ago: from Master to Mister. From today for the people of Juventus will be THE Mister, since the company has decided to entrust him with the technical guidance of the First Team, having already selected him for the Juventus Under23.

"Today's choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has the right skills to lead, since his debut on the bench, an experienced and talented team to chase new successes," Juventus' statement read.

Earlier, Juventus announced on Saturday that "Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his position as first-team coach."

"The Club would like to thank the coach for writing a new page in the history of Juventus with the victory of the ninth consecutive Scudetto, crowning a personal path that led him to climb all the categories of Italian football," Juventus' statement read.

During Sarri's time at Juventus, they have won a ninth successive Serie A title but have also lost to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana and to Napoli in Coppa Italia.

Juventus have made clear of their intention to win the Champions League for years now and under Sarri, Juventus have only looked like deteriorating - from easily winning treble every year, they have been able to slog to only the Italian league title.

Following the Champions League loss, Sarri had hoped he wouldn't be judged on a single game.

He assessed that Juventus had played a "great game" and that he "actually expected less" from them.