Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Angel di Maria Free Kick Earns PSG Comeback Win in French Super Cup

Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris Saint-Germain completed a 2-1 comeback win over Stade Rennes and lift French Super Cup.

Reuters

Updated:August 3, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Angel di Maria Free Kick Earns PSG Comeback Win in French Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain defeated Stade Rennes to lift the French Super Cup (Photo Credit: PSG/Twiiter)
Loading...

Hong Kong: Paris Saint-Germain substitute Angel Di Maria scored the winner with a spectacular free-kick and Kylian Mbappe was also on target as the Ligue 1 champions recovered to beat Stade Rennes 2-1 and lift the French Super Cup in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Adrien Hunou had given the French Cup winners the lead despite PSG's dominance in the first half and Thomas Tuchel's side eventually earned the victory their superiority deserved thanks to the second-half goals from Mbappe and Di Maria.

PSG's seventh successive Super Cup win is a record - eclipsing the six won by Olympique Lyonnais from 2002-2006 - and means they will start the defence of their Ligue 1 title in high spirits despite doubts over the future of playmaker Neymar.

The 27-year-old Brazil forward, who has been linked with a return to Barcelona, was watching the match from the stands of the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre stadium.

Neymar saw Rennes take a surprise 13th minute lead seconds after PSG defender Thilo Kehrer had clipped the top of the crossbar with a header at the other end.

Hunou made no mistake for Rennes when he emerged unmarked to casually steer Benjamin Bourigeaud's centre beyond Alphonse Areola with the inside of his left thigh.

It was a rare sight of goal in the opening 45 minutes for the French Cup winners, with PSG regularly threatening to level the scores but without success.

Pablo Sarabia's long-range attempt arced away from goal before Edinson Cavani fired a free kick off target, while Mbappe dragged a shot wide five minutes before halftime.

Cavani went closer just before the break, stabbing wide from inside the six-yard box when he reacted first to Tomas Koubek's fumble.

The long-awaited equaliser came 12 minutes into the second half when Marquinhos lofted a perfectly weighted ball that found Pablo Sarabia unmarked behind the Rennes defence and his pass allowed Mbappe to score into an unguarded net.

Sarabia almost put PSG in front three minutes later when Mbappe's tantalising ball across the face of the Rennes goal was unwittingly turned over the bar by the Spaniard.

PSG's winner came 17 minutes from time, with Argentine Di Maria - introduced in the 61st for new signing Ander Herrera - hit a left-footed dipping curler over the wall beyond Koubek.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram