Angel di Maria’s Pre-match Texts to Wife Reveal he Foresaw Argentina Title Triumph

Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated France in one of the greatest finals in the history of the tournament. La Albiceleste showed nerves of steel to overcome France 4-2 on penalties. Veteran winger Angel di Maria played a huge role in Argentina’s sensational win. Although Messi scored Argentina’s opening goal in the summit clash against defending champions, it was Di Maria’s sensational goal that gave La Albiceleste a formidable 2-0 lead.

After Argentina’s memorable win, Di Maria’s heartwarming texts to his wife are going viral on social media. Di Maria had tremendous belief in himself and his teammates ahead of the high-stakes final. Di Maria wrote, “I will be a world champion, my love. It’s written. I will score a goal. Because it’s written like Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be world champions. Because the 26 of us here and the families deserve it.”

Di Maria to his wife before the final: “I will be the champion love. It’s written. I’ll score a goal. Because it’s written like Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be champions. Because 26 of us who’re here and the family of each one deserve it” pic.twitter.com/7Giqc3QS6g— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

Di Maria certainly kept his promise and played his part in Argentina’s win for the ages. The 34-year-old did not play in the knockout stages. But he was remarkably roped in for the final by Lionel Scaloni.

Di Maria, who is known to be a big match player, stepped up when it mattered and scored one of the most mesmerizing goals of the World Cup.

In the 36th minute, Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s perfectly weighted pass to Di Maria allowed the former Real Madrid winger to find the back of the net. Angel Di Maria finished off a superb five-pass move that encapsulated how Argentina played like a unit in the final. After lifting the coveted World Cup trophy, Di Maria shared a touching post to pay tribute to his family.

While sharing a lovely picture of himself with his family, Di Maria wrote, “They never let me give up. They were always there beating me to death. I just want to say thank you so much for always being there for me. I love them with all my soul. CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD.”

