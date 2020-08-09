FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Angel Gomes Completes Lille Move After Leaving Manchester United

Angel Gomes (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Angel Gomes has been immediately loaned out by Lille to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 season.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said.

Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

