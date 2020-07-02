FOOTBALL

Angle Gomes Leaves for Free after Rejecting New Contract, Manchester United Fans Recall Paul Pogba Move

Angle Gomes left Manchester United after rejecting a new contract offer with many fans saying that it may be like the Paul Pogba situation.

Highly-rated young attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has left Manchester United after rejecting a new contract offer, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Gomes worked his way through the ranks to become the first player born in the 2000s to represent United, making his debut against Crystal Palace at the end of 2016-17 season.

But the 19-year-old struggled for regular first-team opportunities under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, featuring in six matches across all competitions this season.

Some Manchester United fans were sad that a young prospect like Angel Gomes left and that it may be a situation like Paul Pogba. Pogba was let go by Manchester United on a free only for him to shine for Juventus and then buying him back for 'huge' fee.



 



Chelsea have been linked with Gomes in British media reports but their manager Frank Lampard has dismissed suggestions his club made a lucrative offer for the player.

"I can elaborate to the point that it’s never been mentioned on my end. That’s it," Lampard said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

