Angry Fans Want Argentina Striker Julian Alvarez to Split with His Girlfriend. Here's Why

Over 20,000 furious fans have signed a petition, asking Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez to break up with his girlfriend Maria Emilia Ferrero. The 22-year-old striker was a crucial part of the Argentinian squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a long overdue wait. Like a number of his teammates, Alvarez took part in the post-World Cup celebrations in Argentina, spearheading a parade in his hometown of Calachin, sitting on the roof of a fire engine. Maria Emilia Ferrero was also part of these celebrations. It is understood that over 10,000 people took part in the manic celebrations in this small town. During the celebration, she was recorded, stopping the football star from taking a picture with a group of young fans. This has enraged fans with one of them taking matters into his own hands, creating a petition for the Manchester City forward to dump his beautiful girlfriend.

Alvarez put on an impressive display in the World Cup, bagging four goals in seven games for Argentina. He was the second-highest goal scorer for La Albiceleste in the tournament, trumped only by Lionel Messi.

Manchester City purchased the Argentine talent for a fee of £14 million from River Plate, which seems like a ridiculous bargain now. At the time of signing Alvarez was already considered one of the top talents in Argentina, with his recent displays skyrocketing his stocks through the roof. Alvarez’s style has drawn several comparisons to City legend Sergio Aguero.

The 22-year-old Argentina international also spent two years at the Real Madrid academy but was unable to sign for them. Despite being a wholesome striker. Alvarez can play in different positions across the front line

The World Cup winner scored 18 goals and six assists in 26 matches across all competitions for River Plate last campaign, but his time on the field at Manchester City has been restricted mainly due to the dominating presence of Haaland. Alvarez has managed only 893 minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Unfazed by all the controversy, Ferrero and Alvarez, who have been together for four years now, were seen ringing in 2023 together

