'Annoyed' Zinedine Zidane Blames Tight Schedule for Real Madrid's Injury Struggle

Zinedine Zidane came out in support of Real Madrid's medical staff amidst a flurry of injuries to the club's players.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid lost to PSG 3-0 in the first match of Champions League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday said he was annoyed over the injuries his team has been struggling with. He defended the job the medical staff has been doing, blaming the tight schedule for the injuries.

Earlier in the day, Ferland Mendy was diagnosed with a left leg abductor injury, reopening a debate on the physical work the team had done in preparation for the season, reports Efe news.

"The preparation has not changed," Zidane said during a press conference ahead of Wednesday's La Liga game against Osasuna.

"All the physical trainers think about the interest of the team," Zidane added.

"I believe in the people I work with, but then everyone has his own opinion and it is said that (our team) preparation is bad. We worked very well in the pre-season and injuries came from many factors ... and must be accepted," the legendary French player and coach said.

Madrid is not the only team which has been struggling with injuries, a plague that hit several teams, Zidane said.

He also defended his decision to grant the team days off, which sparked a controversy following their 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint Germain in their 2019-20 UEFA champions League opener.

"An average player - and especially the Real Madrid player - has to play every three days and (also plays) with his national team. He has no time to rest. Before we had 40 or 45 games a year and now they have 60. Soccer has changed," the coach of the capital side explained.

Zidane lamented the timing of Mendy's injury, which leaves the side without a left back given that Marcelo is recovering from physical issues.

"It bothers me to see him on the sidelines again. He was good, but there are a lot of matches and these things happen. Patience, calm (and the need) to have a speedy recovery and (then) we will see who will play tomorrow," he stated.

"I am not concerned, but annoyed. It bothers me a lot because I do not like that my players get injured, but it is part of the game that we do not control," Zidane said.

