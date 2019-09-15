Ansu Fati Lights Up Camp Nou in Barcelona's Emphatic Win Against Valencia

Barcelona: Barcelona breezed to a 5-2 win against Valencia on Saturday with more magic from 16-year-old Ansu Fati. With Lionel Messi still out and watching from the stands it was left to Fati, the teenager from Guinea-Bissau, to take the plaudits.

Fati, who became the third youngest La Liga scorer when he came off the bench to net in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna this month, scored again in the second minute, before providing the assist for Frenkie de Jong's 7th minute goal.

The teenager earned his standing ovation from the Camp Nou crowd when he came off after an hour.

"It's not usual that on his first touch he scores, and on his second he sets up a goal," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

"To get used to being a Barca player is work for anyone, even more so for a boy so young, but he's a balanced kid, he strikes me as being at ease."

Kevin Gameiro got Valencia off the mark but a brace from the fit again Luis Suarez after a contribution from Gerard Pique meant Max Gomez's injury time second for the visitors was purely academic.

