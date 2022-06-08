Anthony Elanga Wants to Play in Left-Wing Under Erik Ten Hag to Flourish

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga believes that his interim manager Ralf Rangnick deployed him in the incorrect positions during his 2021-22 breakthrough season. The talented winger said that his full potential could not be used during the course of the season and suggested incoming manager Erik ten Hag where he could “do more”.

Elanga came up through United’s youth academy ranks and established himself as a first-team player in the last season. He made 27 appearances across all competitions and scored 3 goals for the red devils. Many of his impressive performances came on the right flank, with Jadon Sancho playing on the left. Elanga though feels that his full potential could be unlocked in his preferred left-wing position.

In an interview with Fotbollskanal, Elanga said “At Manchester, I play a lot on the right but now (at Sweden) I get the chance to play on the left, that is my favourite position. It suits me well”.

Elanga played on the left for the Swedish side and scored an impressive goal against Norway in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. “I can do more there. I can go both inside on the pitch and also the outside,” he added.

English footballer Jadon Sancho was predominantly used at the left-wing position by Ralf Rangnick. The 22-year-old winger had a pretty average season managing just 5 goals and 3 assists in 38 matches across all competitions for the United side.

Elanga’s comments are quite riveting as the new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be looking to rebuild a distorted team that finished outside of the top four in the Premier League.

The competition is stiff on the flanks as players like Marcus Rashford and the recently acquired youngster Alejandro Garnacho, will be looking to prove their worth to start as wide attackers for the red devils.

Manager Erik ten Hag has a pool of youngsters to choose from and it will be interesting to see whether he prefers the 19-year-old Elanga to start for United.

