Antoine Griezmann Close to Barcelona Move From Atletico Madrid: Reports

Antoine Griezmann is close to transfer to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid after the Catalan club reportedly have triggered the Frenchman's release clause.

AFP

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Antoine Griezmann Close to Barcelona Move From Atletico Madrid: Reports
Antoine Griezmann, according to reports, may on his way to joining Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Atletico Madrid's World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann is nearing a transfer to Barcelona, according to reports on Thursday in his native France and in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo says the Catalans will pay Griezmann's release clause of 120m euros ($135m) and the 28-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

French daily L'Equipe add Barcelona have already sent the bank transfer to the capital city club.

Griezmann failed to show up for his side's pre-season gathering on Sunday after he had announced in May he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano but could not reveal his destination until his release clause dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros on July 1.

On Friday, Atletico accused Barcelona and Griezmann of a "lack of respect" after the Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed the two clubs had held talks about the former Real Sociedad forward.

Griezmann joined Atletico in 2014 and has scored 133 goals in 257 appearances lifting the Copa del Rey as well as the Europa League.

