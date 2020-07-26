Antonio Conte Defends Inter Milan, Says Numbers Speak for Themselves

Inter Milan's statistics speak for themselves, coach Antonio Conte said on Saturday as he defended his team's recent performances following their 3-0 win at Genoa.

The win took Inter back into second placed in Serie A and their points total of 76 is their highest since 2011.

However, their title challenge has faded over the last few weeks after they let several games slip from their grasp, leaving them four points behind leader Juventus -- who have a game in hand -- with only two matches left.

"Seventy-six points and the best defence? In the last few weeks, and I don't know why, the glass has been seen as half empty," said Conte.

"But these numbers speak clearly and are comforting. These lads are doing very good things. Of course, we can and must improve."

"They're not giving up although some games, like the one against Fiorentina, were disappointing," he said referring to Wednesday's 0-0 draw.

"I think there are years in which you sow little and reap a lot and others in which the opposite happens."