English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Antonio Conte Sets Chelsea Targets After Champions League Exit
Antonio Conte has set his sights on winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League as Chelsea bid to bounce back from their disappointment in Barcelona.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (Image: AFP)
Antonio Conte has set his sights on winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League as Chelsea bid to bounce back from their disappointment in Barcelona.
Conte's side were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday as Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona won 3-0 in their last 16 second leg clash at the Camp Nou.
That leaves the FA Cup as Chelsea's last chance to win a trophy this season and the Blues resume that mission on Sunday when they travel to Leicester in the quarter-finals.
Chelsea are also fifth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining.
Tottenham are their next league opponents on April 1 in a match crucial to Chelsea's hopes of a top-four finish and qualifying for Europe's elite club competition next term.
"We have to try to do both. To try to reach the semi-final in the FA Cup it won't be easy. Leicester is a good team. In the last game we played at home we suffered against them," Conte told reporters on Friday.
"Then to try to do our best also in the league, to find a place in the Champions League. It won't be easy."
Conte has rotated his options in previous FA Cup rounds, but will field his first-choice line-up against the Foxes.
"Now we are not playing every three days. We played Barcelona, but we've had whole weeks to recover and rest. For this reason I'll pick the best solution for Sunday's game," he said.
Like Conte's team, Manchester United and Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16, meaning the FA Cup represents their final chance of silverware this season as well.
"To win a trophy in England is always very tough," Conte added.
"Before playing the final you have to face strong teams. It's normal.
"This competition there is United, Tottenham, but also other teams.
"They want to go to the next round to try to write the history of this competition."
Also Watch
Conte's side were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday as Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona won 3-0 in their last 16 second leg clash at the Camp Nou.
That leaves the FA Cup as Chelsea's last chance to win a trophy this season and the Blues resume that mission on Sunday when they travel to Leicester in the quarter-finals.
Chelsea are also fifth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining.
Tottenham are their next league opponents on April 1 in a match crucial to Chelsea's hopes of a top-four finish and qualifying for Europe's elite club competition next term.
"We have to try to do both. To try to reach the semi-final in the FA Cup it won't be easy. Leicester is a good team. In the last game we played at home we suffered against them," Conte told reporters on Friday.
"Then to try to do our best also in the league, to find a place in the Champions League. It won't be easy."
Conte has rotated his options in previous FA Cup rounds, but will field his first-choice line-up against the Foxes.
"Now we are not playing every three days. We played Barcelona, but we've had whole weeks to recover and rest. For this reason I'll pick the best solution for Sunday's game," he said.
Like Conte's team, Manchester United and Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16, meaning the FA Cup represents their final chance of silverware this season as well.
"To win a trophy in England is always very tough," Conte added.
"Before playing the final you have to face strong teams. It's normal.
"This competition there is United, Tottenham, but also other teams.
"They want to go to the next round to try to write the history of this competition."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Bangladesh Players Allegedly Break Dressing Room Door in Colombo
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2