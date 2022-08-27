Anurag Thakur, Bhaichung Bhutia Delighted After FIFA Lifts Ban on AIFF

The world governing body FIFA lifted the ban imposed on the AIFF on Friday as the fans on Twitter were extremely delighted with the development. The All India Football Federation suffered a massive blow on August 15 when FIFA banned for “undue influence from third parties” and it took it 11 days to revoke it.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence,” the FIFA said in a statement.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” it further stated.

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia took to Twitter and write, “Wonderful news. FiFA lifts ban on Indian Football.”

Wonderful news. FiFA lifts ban on Indian Football pic.twitter.com/srcmaJQnAt — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) August 26, 2022



Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also posted a message on Twitter and said it was a victory for all football fans

“Delighted to share the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided today to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned! A victory for all football fans!” Thakur tweeted.

Delighted to share the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided today to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned ! A victory for all football ⚽️ fans! — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 26, 2022



The top court also postponed the August 28 elections of the AIFF by one week to allow a changed electoral college and the start of the nomination process.

AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar welcomed the move and thanked FIFA, AFC and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for their roles in lifting the ban.

“The darkest hour of Indian Football is finally over. The suspension that was slapped on midnight of August 15 on the AIFF, has been lifted by FIFA.

“We sincerely thank FIFA and AFC, especially the AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John for guiding us in such difficult times. We also take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur ji for solidly standing by us at this crucial juncture,” Dhar said.

The order came on a fresh plea filed by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the court after consultation with FIFA.

The AIFF elections will now be held on September 2 with the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia and former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey set to have a straight fight for the post of president.

